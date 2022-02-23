87 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 87 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, 324 persons recovered from the disease and there were 1,571 active cases on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2 % on Tuesday when it reported 96 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the overall toll remained at 1,052. The district had 444 active cases and 93 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported 19 new cases. As many as 37 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 234 active cases.

The TRP of the district stood at 1.8 % on Tuesday when 16 cases were reported.