87 cases reported in Salem

16 November 2020 00:14 IST

Salem district reported 87 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, of which 70 were indigenous including 39 in the Corporation limits.

Seventeen patients returned from Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri and Namakkal.

In Namakkal district, all the 43 cases reported were indigenous. In Erode, 59 indigenous cases and one death were reported. In Krishnagiri, 27 persons tested positive and in Dharmapuri, 13.

Coimbatore district reported 171 new cases, registering a decline from Saturday’s 182 cases. The district had 886 patients under institutional care as on Sunday. The Health Department said that 253 persons were discharged on Sunday. The district’s toll increased to 586 with the death of a 70-year-old patient.

In Tiruppur, 73 persons tested positive on Sunday. A total of 181 persons were discharged and the district has 765 persons under treatment. The district reported 76 cases on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 23 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,112. The toll in the district so far was 41. According to the district administration, 192 persons are undergoing treatment.