863 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

12 January 2022 00:14 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday registered a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 as 863 persons tested positive for the disease against the 602 cases it had on Monday.

There were 3,574 active cases of the disease in the district and 191 persons recovered on Tuesday.The district’s toll increased to 2,527 after an 83-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate of the district stood at 7 % on Monday.

