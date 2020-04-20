861 persons arrested for violations

As many as 861 persons were arrested in Coimbatore on Sunday on charges of violating the prohibitory order issued as part of the national lockdown. The police seized 641 vehicles from them.
Coimbatore city police arrested 59 persons, who were found in public places without wearing mask.
All the arrested persons were released on bail.
The Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case against 13 persons, who staged a road blockade at AD Colony on Palamalai condemning unavailability of drinking water. Those booked have been identified as Sasikala, Bannari, Thilakavathi and 10 others.
SALEM/NAMAKKAL
The Salem City police on Sunday registered 64 cases and seized 34 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.
In Namakkal, police registered 108 cases and seized 47 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.