861 persons arrested for violations

As many as 861 persons were arrested in Coimbatore on Sunday on charges of violating the prohibitory order issued as part of the national lockdown. The police seized 641 vehicles from them.

Coimbatore city police arrested 59 persons, who were found in public places without wearing mask.

All the arrested persons were released on bail.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police registered a case against 13 persons, who staged a road blockade at AD Colony on Palamalai condemning unavailability of drinking water. Those booked have been identified as Sasikala, Bannari, Thilakavathi and 10 others.

SALEM/NAMAKKAL

The Salem City police on Sunday registered 64 cases and seized 34 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.

In Namakkal, police registered 108 cases and seized 47 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.