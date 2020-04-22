855 held for violation

The police arrested 855 persons who violated prohibitory order in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The police seized 716 vehicles from them. The city police arrested 83 persons who did not wear mask in public places.

Coimbatore rural police a slapped fine of ₹2.01 lakh on people who violated prohibitory order.

Coimbatore city police on Wednesday said that they have started marking colour codes in vehicles that are stopped at check points. The police conducted vehicle checks at 12 permanent check posts and 22 temporary check points. They made yellow bar marking on 1,788 two-wheelers, eight autorickshaws and 445 four-wheelers. Coimbatore rural police had already introduced the system.