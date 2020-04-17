8,502 cases registered for violations in Erode

The district police have, so far, registered 8,502 cases against motorists and shopkeepers for violating Section 144 in the district.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that a total of 8,502 cases were registered as on Thursday evening for various violations.

Cases were registered against motorists for plying on the road defying the order and also against shopkeepers for opening their shops and selling non-essential products and also selling beyond the permitted time. He said that cases were registered against 8,792 persons and 6,776 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were impounded.

Mr. Ganesan asked people to ensure personal distancing while venturing out for purchasing vegetables and essential commodities and asked them not to visit the shops frequently.

Since the vehicle users were asked to get back their impounded vehicles, the police on Friday started registering cases against motorists and issue challan to them.

“Motorists should pay the fine online”, said a traffic police personnel at GH Roundabout.

He said that despite many requests and warnings from the police personnel, many motorists ply on the road without valid reasons. Hence, fine was levied on the violators and they should pay it ionline, the SP added.

Meanwhile, the Salem district police on Thursday seized 121 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders and registered 172 cases against 208 persons here. Salem city police registered 67 cases and seized 34 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.