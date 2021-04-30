8,500 doses of vaccine arrive

ERODE

30 April 2021 23:40 IST

A total of 8,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the district here on Friday.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that vaccines would be distributed to the government hospitals and primary health centres for vaccinating people above 45 years free of cost.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that so far 20,729 persons tested positive of which 17,603 had recovered. Currently, 2,966 patients are undergoing treatment of which 1,996 are in home isolation. A total of 834 beds are available at government hospitals, 2,550 beds at COVID Care Centres and 655 beds at private hospitals.

Mr. Kathiravan said that 5,12,399 persons had undergone RT-PCR tests, while 1,31,819 persons were vaccinated. Persons, who do not know to register online for vaccination can approach the District Headquarters Hospital from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. where registration is done, he added.