85-year-old DMK functionary in Salem ends life alleging Hindi Imposition

November 27, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Salem

An 85-year-old DMK functionary ended his life in Salem on Saturday alleging that the Union government was imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

M.V. Thangavel of Thalaiyur near P.N. Patti in Mettur was a farmer. According to police, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, he went to the DMK party office at Thalaiyur and ended his life. Upon hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the spot but could not do anything to help him. The police have sent his body to the Mettur Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Mettur police found a placard and a letter, reportedly written by the deceased to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and was to be handed over to P.N. Patti town panchayat DMK secretary Kumar. On the placard, he urged the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to impose Hindi in the State.

The Mettur police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Thangavel is survived by his wife Janakiammal, sons Mani and Rathinavel and daughter Kalyani.

Minister, cadre visit kin

DMK cadre gathered at Thangavel’s house on Saturday. Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C.V. Ganesan, who participated in an event, went to Mettur with DMK functionaries and paid his last respects to Thangavel.

Speaking to reporters later, the Minister said: “When he learned about the demise of Thangavel, the Chief Minister instructed us to pay our respects and to provide ₹1 lakh [to his kin] on behalf of the party. The Chief Minister will decide about providing further help to the deceased’s family.”

Former Minister T.M. Selvaganapathy read out the letter, in which Thangavel had explained his early life and party work in the letter.

“We will hand over this letter to the Chief Minister,” he added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).