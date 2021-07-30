85 recruits attested into the army

A total of 85 recruits were attested into the army at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, after successful completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training on Friday.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Colonel N Kumara Dhas, Deputy Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

“The attestation parade was carried out with appropriate COVID-19 protocols in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian army. While addressing the parade, Reviewing Officer congratulated meritorious recruits and congratulated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training. He lauded the effort of the Madras Regimental Centre to train smart and effective soldiers for the Indian Army," a press release from the MRC said.