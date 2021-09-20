85 projects proposed for Erode district, says Minister

Steps being taken to establish bus stands at Solar, Arachalur and Kanirowther Kulam

As part of gearing up to the North-East Monsoon next month, the district administration has begun mass cleaning activities here on Monday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the works at a canal on Thayumana Sundaranar Street at Kollampalayam, in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan. The works will be carried out till September 25.

Addressing the media, the Minister said 85 projects were proposed for the district and steps were taken to establish bus stands at Solar, Arachalur and Kanirowther Kulam. “After seeking opinion from the public, vehicle and transport owners and the Corporation, the bus stand projects will be implemented,” he said.

The Minister said experts from Indian Institute of Technology and Anna University inspected the houses constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board to ensure its stability and no major flaws were found.

The department was in the process of allotting tenements constructed during the AIADMK rule to the beneficiaries. He said though patta could not be given to people living on encroached land, steps would be taken to provide alternative land for them where they could construct houses.

Officials said all the major storm water drains and canals, both in the Corporation limits and in other local bodies, would be desilted and garbage would be removed on the same day to ensure cleanliness.