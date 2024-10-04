85 lakh tourists visited Yercaud, Mettur dam in 2023, says Tourism Minister

Minister for Tourism Department R. Rajendran said that in 2023 alone, 85 lakh tourists visited Yercaud and Mettur dam.

After becoming a Minister, Mr. Rajendran visited Salem district on Friday. Thousands of DMK cadre gathered at the Salem Junction and welcomed the Minister. After the reception, the Minister garlanded the statues of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and C.N. Annadurai and reformist Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in the city. Later, he held discussions with the district officials at the inspection bungalow in Hasthampatti.

Later in the evening, the Minister visited Yercaud and inspected the Boat House. He asked the officials about the facilities provided to the tourists and also about the Yercaud lake maintenance.

The Minister told reporters the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹9.21 crore for the upgrading works at Pakoda Point View and Kiliyur Waterfalls and the works would begin soon. Similarly, modernisation works would be carried out at Othakadai. The establishment of a floating restaurant at Yercaud Lake would be considered, Mr. Rajendran added.

Regarding the Tourism Department-run Tamil Nadu Hotel, Mr. Rajendran said the hotel in Yercaud would be renovated at ₹1.30 crore. Phase by phase, all 26 Tamil Nadu Hotels across the State would be renovated. Regarding a rope car facility at Yercaud, a decision would be taken after discussing with the officials. The traffic issues in Yercaud would be addressed soon, the Minister added.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MPs T.M. Selvaganapathi, Malaiyarasan, and officials accompanied the Minister.

