846 positive cases in western districts

Coimbatore district witnessed the highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday as 395 more people tested positive for the disease. The total number of positive cases reported in the district increased to 8,967.

Kumar, 56, a health inspector attached to Arisipalayam Primary Health Centre of Madukkarai block, who was on the frontline of COVID-19 combat, succumbed to the disease at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Saturday evening. A resident of Neelikonampalayam, he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for 12 days, said a Health Department official.

As per the media bulletin issued by the department, 14 patients who were under treatment at various government and private hospitals died of the disease between August 13 and Sunday.

Seven persons died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital while ESI Hospital reported two deaths. Five patients succumbed to the disease at private hospitals.

On Sunday, 182 persons who recovered from the disease got discharged from various hospitals in the district. The office of the CB-CID in Coimbatore was closed for fumigation late on Saturday after a special sub-inspector tested positive for the disease. CB-CID officials at the office are currently investigating the death of Sri Lankan underworld operative Angoda Lokka. Swab samples of CB-CID sleuths were collected for COVID-19 testing.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths as the overall case tally crossed the 1,500-mark with 34 fresh cases.

On Saturday, two men aged 54 and 57 who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. A 75-year-old man from the district died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

A 37-year-old man, who was the Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre in Vellakoil Block was reported to be COVID-19 positive, according to sources at Health Department. A 37-year-old official from Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and a 39-year-old official from Udumalpet Municipality were also among the fresh cases.

A total of 177 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 163 cases were indigenous, including 63 in corporation limits. Six patients have travelled to other districts like Chennai, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Thiruvarur and Thiruvanamalai. Four patients have returned from other States like Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Erode district reported 103 new cases taking the tally to 1,445. A total of 42 persons were discharged while 526 continue to be under treatment. Four men aged 53, 62, 67 and 72 years, who tested positive and were under treatment died at the hospitals. So far, 24 deaths were reported in the district.

A total of 51 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Among the patients, 48 were indigenous and three were imported cases.

Forty-two cases were reported in Namakkal. The patients include police personnel, Railway Police personnel, a veterinarian and lab technician. Seven patients have travelled to other districts and one patient has returned from Assam.

Twenty-four persons tested positive in the Nilgiris. With the latest infections, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the district now stands at 1,057. The district administration said that 933 people have recovered and 121 people are undergoing treatment.

Twenty positive cases were reported in Dharmapuri. Health officials said four patients have returned from Karnataka, Ladakh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.