₹843 crore disbursed to MSMEs in Dharmapuri, says Collector

Entrepreneurial loan facilitation and assistance and education loan assistance camp was organised here under the aegis of the District Industries Centre at the Collectorate.

The event witnessed disbursement of loans to the tune of ₹12.76 crore to 24 people. The credit disbursement programme was in consonance with the district’s Annual Credit Plan that had envisioned a credit outlay of ₹1631.78 crore for the micro, small and medium enterprises.

According to the administration, in a bid to reach the targeted credit outlay, the District Industries Centre is mandated to organise quarterly credit camps to enable loan facilitation for MSMEs. This was to encourage entrepreneurial ventures in rural areas and generate employment that would engender inclusive growth.

Disbursing the loans, Collector K. Shanthi said, ₹843.20 crore has been disbursed to MSMEs in the first quarter from April 1 up to September 30, 2024. Further, in the first half of October, 179 people have received entrepreneurial credit of ₹25.89 crore from October 1 to October 14.

Similarly, on a single day, entrepreneurial loans of ₹12.76 crore has been disbursed to 24 people, the Collector said.

Under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS), a maximum of ₹1.5 crore credit is provided to entrepreneurs from the Adi Dravidar community. The scheme comes with a subsidy of 35%. Similarly, through the District Industries Centre, a single window scheme to enable hassle-free clearances for entrepreneurs is facilitated, Ms. Shanthi said.