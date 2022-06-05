83.8% increase in number of registered FBOs in Salem

Until May 31, 2022, the number of food business operators (FBOs) registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Salem district increased by 83.3%. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of registered FBOs reduced to 47%.

The FSSAI mandates every FBO to register and obtain a Registration Certificate (RC), and operating without RC or licence is a criminal offence punishable by up to six months in prison and attracts a maximum ₹5 lakh fine under Section 31 of the FSSAI Act.

The FSSAI divided the FBOs into three categories based on their turnover. RC is mandatory for FBOs whose annual turnover is less than ₹12 lakh, and it needs only two documents, Aadhaar card and a photo of the proprietor and the fee is ₹100.

The State FSSAI licence is mandatory for FBO’s with an annual turnover of more than ₹12 lakh and below 20 crore. It needs 10 documents and the fee is between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000.

Above ₹20 crore annual turnover, FBOs should obtain a Central FSSAI licence by providing the needed documents and paying ₹7,500 as a fee.

In Salem District, a total of 25,623 FBO’s are functioning, which comes under the RC category (below ₹12 lakh annual turnover) and every year they have to renew their RCs by paying ₹100. Failure leads to the expiry of RC.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewal of RCs went below 47% in May 2021, and the remaining RCs expired. Following this, from August 2021, the Food Safety Department conducted special camps regularly for renewing RCs in various locations in the district. Due to these camps, the RC renewal increased and as of May 31, 2022, in the Salem district, the active RC increased to 83.8% (21,468 FBO’s).

Speaking to The Hindu, District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department R. Kathiravan said that awareness was created about the drawbacks of operating FBO without RCs. Mostly tea shops, bakeries and grocery shops come under the RC category.

Lack of awareness and fear, they are not willing to register or renew the RCs. There is no place for bribes in the renewal of RCs. FBO’s themselves shall log into the FoSCoS.fssai.gov.in website and shall renew their RC by paying a ₹100 fee and uploading two documents. Needy traders may approach Food Safety Mithra, a recognised individual by the government to facilitate FBOs and renew their RCs. They would ask for an additional ₹100 as a service charge for performing activities on behalf of FBO’s, he added.

When asked about FBOs with State licence, Dr. Kathiravan said in Salem district till May 31, 2022, out of 6,025 FBOs that come under the State licence category, 5,751 renewed their licence, which is 95.5%, he added.