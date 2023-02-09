ADVERTISEMENT

83 nominations accepted, 38 rejected for Erode (East) Assembly bypoll

February 09, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - ERODE

Scrutiny of nominations, received from January 31 to February 7, began at 11 a.m. Returning officer Sivakumar says the deadline for withdrawal of papers is 3 p.m. on February 10

The Hindu Bureau

Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar addressing the candidates during the scrutiny of nominations on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: M.GOVARTHAN

A total of 83 nominations were accepted and 38 were rejected after scrutiny for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told media persons here on Wednesday.

Nominations were received from January 31 to February 7. A total of 96 candidates submitted 121 papers. Scrutiny of nominations began at 11 a.m. at the Corporation office, and Mr. Sivakumar carried out the process in the presence of General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and the candidates. The process was over by 1 p.m.

Mr. Sivakumar said the deadline for withdrawal of papers was 3 p.m. on February 10, after which the final list of the contesting candidates would be announced.

Prominent candidates whose nominations were accepted were E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress, K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK and S. Anand of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

The nomination paper of B. Senthil Murugan, the candidate of the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s group, was rejected for want of Form ‘A’ and ‘B’ and also due to the absence of the names of 10 proposers.

