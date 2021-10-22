83 new cases in Erode district

22 October 2021 22:35 IST

Erode district reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,03,696. While 76 persons were discharged, 881 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 57 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 52 cases were indigenous and 15 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 65 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, one death each was reported in Salem and Namakkal.