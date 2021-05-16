825 cases registered for not wearing masks

28 vehicles seized for violations

The Namakkal district police on Sunday registered 825 cases on people who ventured out without masks.

The complete lockdown was almost successful here on Sunday with vehicle movement being minimal. Those who were on roads were questioned by the police and many travelled to get food and for medical services.

Very few hotels functioned for home deliveries and orders were mainly taken through online applications.

Long queues were noticed outside pharmacies on Sunday as well.

The Salem City police on Saturday alone seized 28 vehicles for violating COVID-19 safety protocols and venturing out unnecessarily. The district police on Sunday registered 195 cases for violating lockdown regulations.