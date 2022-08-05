82-year-old woman found murdered near Coimbatore

August 05, 2022 19:21 IST

In what appears to be case of murder for gain, an 82-year-old woman was found dead in her residence near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday morning.

The woman, identified as C. Sarojini of Gandhi Nagar near Chinthamanipudur, was found dead with her hands and legs fastened with adhesive tape. As the milk packet left by the vendor was lying outside the woman’s door till noon, people next door checked inside the house. They found the elderly woman dead and they immediately alerted the Sulur police.

The police suspect that the woman was murdered for gain as her three sovereign chain and half sovereign finger ring were reported missing.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan visited the place and pressed the scientific team of the police and the dog squad for the investigation.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sarojini was residing alone in the house. Two of her sons live with their families at Pappampatti Pirivu. The woman had rented out a room to a man named Krishnan from Dharmapuri a few months ago. He, along with his son-in-law, were into mat business. The police said that the two men were missing from Friday morning and their mobile phones were switched off. The woman’s body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

Man found murdered

In a separate incident, an unidentified man was found murdered on Friday. The police said that the deceased had been into alms seeking and the body was found in front of a shop on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore north. The police said that he was found bludgeoned to death. The R.S. Puram police shifted the body to CMCH and started investigation.