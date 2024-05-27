82 nursing students fall ill in Salem; food poisoning suspected

A total of 82 nursing students who fell ill after eating food in their college hostel were hospitalised in Salem on Monday.

The students were studying in a college at Kuppanur in Salem district. On Sunday afternoon, 20 students fell ill after eating the food provided to them in the hostel, and were admitted to a private hospital on Omalur Main Road that was run by the college administration. After a few hours of observation, they were sent back to the hostel. News of the incident spread on social media and, on Monday, health officials rushed to the college to check on the students, and found that a few of them were suffering from dehydration.

Following this, the Health Department sent a total of 82 students to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) for treatment. Three of them who were suffering from severe dehydration and two with moderate dehydration were admitted to the emergency ward, and later, all but one were shifted to the general ward. A total of 25 students were treated as out-patients. As a precaution, all the students were kept in the ward for 24 hours of observation, health officials said. GMKMCH dean R. Mani said that all of them were stable.

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi visited the students at the hospital.

Officials of the Food Safety Department inspected the hostel and the kitchen on Monday. The Salem District Designated Officer for the Food Safety Department, Kathiravan, said that the college administration did not obtain permission from the department for running the hostel; the water used for cooking was not checked by the administration; and a medical check-up for the workers was also not conducted.

The kitchen was cramped and lacked hygiene. Sewage had been mixed with the water used for cooking. The department took seven food samples and two water samples, which were sent to a laboratory for testing. A notice was issued to the college administration seeking an explanation for the shortcomings found during the inspection. The kitchen was temporarily closed, Dr. Kathiravan added.

The Health Department also issued a notice to the college administration regarding the incident.