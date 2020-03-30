82 more persons under watch in district

The administration has brought under watch 82 persons from across the district who had close interaction with Thais, Malaysians and Indonesians while participating in a conference organised in New Delhi from March 21 to 24, said a release from Collector K. Rajamani.

As the foreign nationals who participated in the conference were COVID-19 positive and many Coimbatore residents showed symptoms of COVID-19, the administration had kept under home quarantine 82 persons from Mettupalayam, Anamalai, Pollachi and Coimbatore city.

The preliminary tests on the 82 persons showed that they could be COVID-19 positive, Mr. Rajamani said and added that in their homes, streets and neighbourhood the local bodies concerned were engaged in a massive sanitation drive.

Members of the public in the area and those who had come in contact with the 82 would do well to understand the serious of the issue and report at once if they had fever, phlegm and breathlessness.

The objective behind the exercise was to protect people by containing the spread of the virus, he added.