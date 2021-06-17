₹82 lakh contributed to relief efforts in the Nilgiris

17 June 2021 22:19 IST

A total of ₹82.21 lakh has been given as contributions from residents and private organisations to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and the Corona Relief Fund in the Nilgiris, a press release said.

It said that ₹68.68 lakh was given as contributions to the CMPRF and ₹13.53 lakh to the Corona Relief Fund. The District Collector praised the people who contributed, which included school students, farmers and residents.

Advertising

Advertising