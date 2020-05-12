82 kg. of stale baked goods and snacks seized

Over 80 kg. of baked goods and snacks were seized and destroyed by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department here on Tuesday.

Following a spate of complaints from local residents, officials from the department raided 15 shops and businesses and checked whether the products were being sold as per norms defined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Officials said that the products were checked to ascertain whether the date of manufacture and the date of expiry, as well as the FSSAI license number were clearly visible in the packaging.

As many of the outlets did not display this information clearly, or were selling stale products unfit for consumption, the department seized 82 kg. of baked goods and snack items, including bread, rusk, biscuits and other snacks from the shops and destroyed them. Officials said that the value of the destroyed products was estimated to be around ₹ 20,000.

J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the Nilgiris, said that five of the shops have also been sealed. “We will issue warning notices to these shops and fines will also be imposed. Only after the fines are paid, and the shop owners agree to properly labelling their products and to follow food safety norms would they be allowed to reopen,” said Dr. Thanga Vignesh.

The officer also said that the department was receiving many complaints of merchants selling old, stale goods at their stores. He said that strict action was being taken against such business owners.