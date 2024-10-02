82 establishments in Erode booked for working on Gandhi Jayanti

The Labour Department has registered cases against 82 shops, eateries, commercial establishments, and transport companies for not declaring a holiday for workers and employees on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as well as for not providing double wages to them.

A release from V.M. Thirugnanasambandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said the officials inspected 106 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam on Wednesday and found that 82 establishments did not declare a holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages. Also, the Department did not obtain permission for them to work on the day. Hence, cases were registered against these establishments, the release added.