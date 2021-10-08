82 cases in Erode district

08 October 2021 23:20 IST

Erode district reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,02,592. While 97 persons were discharged, 1,029 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 45 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 44 cases were indigenous and 11 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

Advertising

Advertising

In Namakkal, 59 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.