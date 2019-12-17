8,150 nominations received for local body polls in Erode

A total of 8,150 nominations were accepted while a total of 127 were rejected during the scrutiny held for local body elections here on Tuesday.

A total of 8,277 nominations were filed for the local body elections, including 125 for the district panchayat ward member, 1,087 for panchayat union ward member, 1,325 for village panchayat president and 5,740 for village panchayat ward member from December 9 to 16.

Scrutiny of nomination at the 14 Panchayat Union offices and village panchayats began on Tuesday by the election officials in the presence of candidates. After scrutiny, 8,150 nominations were accepted by the officials, including 122 for the district panchayat ward member, 1,052 for panchayat union ward member, 1,290 for village panchayat president and 5,686 for village panchayat ward member.

Election officials said that candidates can withdraw their nominations up to 3 p.m. on December 19 after which the list of final contestants would be announced. Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 27 and 30 and counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on January 2, 2020.