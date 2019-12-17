Coimbatore

8,150 nominations received for local body polls in Erode

more-in

127 nominations rejected; final list to be released tomorrow

A total of 8,150 nominations were accepted while a total of 127 were rejected during the scrutiny held for local body elections here on Tuesday.

A total of 8,277 nominations were filed for the local body elections, including 125 for the district panchayat ward member, 1,087 for panchayat union ward member, 1,325 for village panchayat president and 5,740 for village panchayat ward member from December 9 to 16.

Scrutiny of nomination at the 14 Panchayat Union offices and village panchayats began on Tuesday by the election officials in the presence of candidates. After scrutiny, 8,150 nominations were accepted by the officials, including 122 for the district panchayat ward member, 1,052 for panchayat union ward member, 1,290 for village panchayat president and 5,686 for village panchayat ward member.

Election officials said that candidates can withdraw their nominations up to 3 p.m. on December 19 after which the list of final contestants would be announced. Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 27 and 30 and counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on January 2, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 10:29:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/8150-nominations-received-for-local-body-polls-in-erode/article30332531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY