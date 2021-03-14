81 kg ganja, 1,280 litre IMFL seized in West Zone

The police seized 81 kg ganja worth ₹ 7.25 lakh and 1,280.36 litre of illegally stocked Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued ₹ 7.12 lakh during special drives conducted in eight districts in the West Zone.
While 39 persons were arrested for the possession and sale of ganja in the special drives held in the last 15 days, the police booked 536 persons for illegal stocking and sale of IMFL in the last three days.
The special drives initiated by R. Dhinakaran, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), were aimed at curbing peddling of ganja and illegal stocking-cum-sale of liquor in bars attached to Tasmac outlets before and after the Government stipulated working hours.
In Coimbatore range, the special drives supervised by DIG K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and Superintendent of Police in Coimbatore (Rural), Tiruppur (Rural), Erode and the Nilgiris districts led to the arrest of 31 persons and seizure of 62 kg of ganja worth ₹ 5.41 lakh. In the raids conducted in Tasmac bars, the police booked 260 persons and seized 573.03 litres of IMFL (3,077 bottles) worth ₹ 3.64 lakh, which they had stocked for illegal sale.
DIG Pradip Kumar and SPs in Salem(Rural), Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal supervised the drives in Salem range in which eight persons were held with 19 kg of ganja worth ₹ 1.83 lakh. The police also booked 278 persons and seized 707.33 litres (3,462 bottles) of IMFL worth ₹ 3.47 lakh, which they had stocked for illegal sale.
