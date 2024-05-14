805 kg of tobacco products seized so far in Erode district

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department have so far this year seized 805 kg of banned tobacco products from 239 shops and levied fines of up to ₹52.50 lakh on shopkeepers in the district.

A recent inspection carried out on 20 shops within Corporation limits by Food Safety officers Kesavaraj Selvan and B.S. Arunkumar found tobacco products being sold at three shops. The products were seized and the shopkeepers were fined ₹25,000 each.

Officials said the State government had banned the sale of such products in the State and teams continued to inspect shops across the district to check for violations. Shopkeepers found violating the ban have been served notices and warned against repeat offences. People can also lodge complaints to the department via WhatsApp at 94440-42322, the officials said.

