Coimbatore

80.18% votes polled in Namakkal

more-in

In the second phase of elections to the local body on Monday, 80.18% of polling was recorded in seven pachayat unions.

In second phase, elections were held at Ellachiapalayam, Erumapatti, Mohanur, Namakkal, Paramathi, Puduchatram and Sendamangalam panchayat unions. According to officials,arrangements were made for 4,02,255 voters, including 15 transgenders to exercise their franchise at the seven unions.

As many as 1,162 candidates contested for 1,527 posts and 47 candidates contested for 8 district panchayat ward member posts, 440 candidates for 86 panchayat union ward member seats, 604 candidates for 150 village panchayat president posts and 2,488 candidates for 918 village panchayat ward member positions.

District Collector K. Megraj and Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu reviewed progress of polls in Mohanur Union.

At the end of polling, the highest polling was recorded at Mohanur with 82.19%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 11:21:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/8018-votes-polled-in-namakkal/article30436243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY