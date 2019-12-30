80.18% votes polled in Namakkal

In the second phase of elections to the local body on Monday, 80.18% of polling was recorded in seven pachayat unions.

In second phase, elections were held at Ellachiapalayam, Erumapatti, Mohanur, Namakkal, Paramathi, Puduchatram and Sendamangalam panchayat unions. According to officials,arrangements were made for 4,02,255 voters, including 15 transgenders to exercise their franchise at the seven unions.

As many as 1,162 candidates contested for 1,527 posts and 47 candidates contested for 8 district panchayat ward member posts, 440 candidates for 86 panchayat union ward member seats, 604 candidates for 150 village panchayat president posts and 2,488 candidates for 918 village panchayat ward member positions.

District Collector K. Megraj and Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu reviewed progress of polls in Mohanur Union.

At the end of polling, the highest polling was recorded at Mohanur with 82.19%.