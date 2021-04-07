The district recorded 80.04% polling in the Assembly held in six constituencies here on Tuesday. Votes polled in each constituency were Rasipuram (SC) 82.05%, Senthamangalam (ST) 80.93%, Namakkal 78.57%, Paramathi – Velur 81.14%, Tiruchengodu 78.71% and Kumarapalayam 78.85%.
80.04% polled in Namakkal district
Staff Reporter
Namakkal,
April 07, 2021 22:13 IST
Staff Reporter
Namakkal,
April 07, 2021 22:13 IST
