Coimbatore

80.04% polled in Namakkal district

The district recorded 80.04% polling in the Assembly held in six constituencies here on Tuesday. Votes polled in each constituency were Rasipuram (SC) 82.05%, Senthamangalam (ST) 80.93%, Namakkal 78.57%, Paramathi – Velur 81.14%, Tiruchengodu 78.71% and Kumarapalayam 78.85%.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

