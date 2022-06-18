800 kg of gutka seized in Coimbatore

The Periyanaickenpalayam police have arrested two persons and seized 750 kg of gutka from them on Friday.

According to the police, B. Ram (24) and K. Gopal Kumar (24), both native of Rajasthan, were found supplying gutka products near Kappikadai bus stop. A police team followed them up to a warehouse in Athipalayam, where they possessed the gutka items, and arrested them.

The police seized 750 kg of gutka worth ₹7,50,000 and ₹39,000 cash from them. The police are on the lookout for two more persons namely Jagdees Patel and Bharat Patel.

In a separate incident, the Sulur police arrested A. Muthupandi (41), who is running a petty shop, for possessing 50 kg of gutka products.