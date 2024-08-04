800 acres adjoining Orathupalayam Dam brought under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

As part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, on Sunday, initiated planting of saplings on 800 acres surrounding Orathupalayam dam.

The dam is located on the Noyyal river between Chennimalai and Kangayam.

The Minister said 2.5 lakh native trees of economic and ecological significance will be raised on the 800 acres.

Accompanied by District Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials, the Minister planted a sapling in the forest area adjoining the dam.

Officials said multiple agencies, organisations, individuals, farmers, local bodies, private institutions/ agencies, academia, business houses, school and college students, and youth organisations will be involved in the initiative.

In Tiruppur district, school students will be involved to mostly raise native saplings. They will be sensitised to the importance of clean air, water resources, fertile soil, biodiversity, controlling carbon dioxide emissions, and mitigating natural disasters through the initiative, officials said.

About 80,000 seedlings were raised during 2022-23 in nurseries in the district for planting in institutions, factories, and water catchment areas. The number of saplings raised increased to 1,50,000 saplings in 2023-24.

Besides, the greening initiative will be supported by the Highways Department also by raising trees on the roadsides, the Minister said.

