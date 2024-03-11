80 students from Government schools in rural Tamil Nadu selected for residential training in Chennai

March 11, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Eighty students from government schools in rural parts of Tamil Nadu will be participating in a residential training programme at the Centre of Academic Excellence in Chennai. The selection was based on their performance in the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam, National Talent Search Exam (NTSE), Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRUST), regular exams and extra curricular activities.

“This marks the first instance where students from 38 districts of Tamil Nadu have been chosen for the training at the Chennai centre, acclaimed as the premier model government school in the State by educators. Formerly, selection was confined to government schools in Chennai district,” a government-model school coordinator said.

Established in 2022, the centre is among 32 model government schools offering residential training to outstanding students. This year, each district’s Education Department selected 40 students from Class 8 taught in Tamil and English, doubling the previous year’s selection of 20 to join district model schools. Out of 1,520 students in total, 80 were finally selected.

The chosen students will undergo their higher secondary education (Classes 9 to 12) in Chennai free of charge. Further, those selected through state or national examinations will receive corresponding scholarship funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, these students are expected to commence their Class 9 studies at the centre, where they will receive special training for national-level competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT), and others.

Students will also be provided food, lodging, textbooks, additional study material, uniforms, and a tablet, all free of cost, to support their academic pursuits. The programme will also focus on holistic development through field excursions, personality enhancement sessions, and psychological counselling, aimed at fostering both academic and personal advancement.

T. Poornesh, a student from Coimbatore, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the model school in Chennai. “Not only will this opportunity expand my horizons for better educational and employment opportunities, but it will also help me acquire soft skills that are necessary to do well in any field today,” he said. Poornesh is one among the three selected from the district.

This year, Tiruvallur district leads with 18 students selected to join the centre, followed by Erode with 8, Salem with 7, and Dharmapuri with 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT