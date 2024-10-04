GIFT a SubscriptionGift
80% of shops down shutters in Dharmapuri demanding implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme

Published - October 04, 2024 07:26 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau
PMK called for half-a-day shutdown of shops in Dharmapuri on Friday demanding implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

PMK called for half-a-day shutdown of shops in Dharmapuri on Friday demanding implementation of Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Heeding to Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) call to shut down shops for a half day demanding implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, 80% of shops were closed on Friday.

Urging the State government to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme in the district to fill the water bodies through pumping surplus water, the PMK called for six hours (6 a.m. to noon) of shut down of shops and asked the shopkeepers to extend their support to the protest. Heeding to the call, 80% of shops were closed across the district. In the Dharmapuri Municipality area, most of the shops remained closed and roads looked deserted. No untoward incidents reported in the district except minor verbal duel between the PMK and DMK cadres at Pappireddipatti and in Kadathur.

PMK MLA G.K. Mani, who came to Four Roads Junction with the party cadre, tried to address the media. But the police asked Mr. Mani not to address the media as it would affect the traffic movement. It created an argument between Mr. Mani and the police. Later, Mr. Mani addressed the media at the Vanniyar Sangam office in the locality.

Mr. Mani said that people closed the shops on their own and even the petty shops were closed in support of the protest. The government should act quickly to implement the scheme. This project needed only 2 TMC of water.

