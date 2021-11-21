Coimbatore

80% of Nilgiris population receives both doses of vaccine

Around 80% of the Nilgiris’ adult population eligible to be vaccinated has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the Health Department said.

According to officials, 4.04 lakh people, out of a total eligible population of 5.17 lakh in the Nilgiris have received both doses of the vaccine. Others have received at least a single dose of the vaccine.

On Sunday, COVID-19 mega vaccination camp was held across the district at 256 places. Twenty mobile medical camps were also held to administer vaccines to people in both rural and urban areas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The district administration said that a total of 1,104 staff from the Health Department was deployed for the vaccination drive. Tokens to get the vaccine was distributed to all the residents by the local bodies where the camps were conducted.

The department and the district administration also cautioned residents about the spread of Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala, and urged residents to take precautions to stay safe from seasonal infections such as dengue.


