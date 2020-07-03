80% of employees of private firm tested in Yellanalli cluster

UDHAGAMANDALAM

03 July 2020 23:07 IST

Testing has been done on 80 % of the employees of a private firm in Yellanalli, which emerged a cluster of COVID-19 infections over the last few weeks.

115 active cases

Of the 115 active cases recorded in the district till Thursday evening, around half are employees of the private firm in Yellanalli as well as their primary and secondary contacts, officials said.

Officials from the district administration said that around 750 employees were working in the company, and around 80 % of them as well as their primary and secondary contacts were tested over the last couple of weeks. “The remaining persons will be tested within the next 10 days,” said the official.

“Many of the positive cases reported from this cluster are of neighbours and family members of the people who had been working at the factory. We are tracing all the contacts of the workers and are testing them as well,” the official said.

The factory has been temporarily closed till all employees are tested and complete their quarantine period, officials said.

In the days since the cluster was identified, the areas surrounding the factory where many of the workers and their contacts live – Yellanalli, Ketti and a few surrounding areas, have been declared as containment zones. Around 20 cases have been registered against people who were found exiting the containment zones, officials said.