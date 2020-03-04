80 kg of fish destroyed in the Nilgiris

More than 80 kg of putrefied fish was seized and destroyed by the Food Safety Authority and the Fisheries Department in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

Officials said that there were more than 10 shops selling fish in the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market as well as in other parts of the town. Inspections had been planned to check the use of formalin in preserving fish.

On Tuesday, a team of officials inspected the meat in all the 10 shops and seized around 80 kg of fish, which they said was unfit for human consumption.

The seized fish was destroyed by the food safety officials.

Deputy Director of the Fisheries Department, Kausalya Devi, said the inspections were carried out to verify if the fish being sold in the fish stalls were of good quality.

She said the fish sold in the district could only be preserved in cold storage and action would be taken against any persons using formalin to preserve the fish.