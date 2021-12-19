80 defective structures found in Namakkal schools

NAMAKKAL

19 December 2021 23:20 IST

Special teams formed to inspect private schools

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said 80 defective structures had been identified in schools here till date and measures were on to remove them.

In a release, Ms. Singh said as part of the Northeast monsoon, inter-departmental teams were formed to identify defective structures in schools.

The teams found 80 structures on 74 school premises not in use. These include 44 school buildings, five toilet blocks, 23 kitchens, one community hall, one overhead tank, one Khadi Kraft building, two cement water tanks, one teachers’ quarters and two anganwadi buildings.

Ms. Singh said 14 defective structures that were not in use had been destructed. She added that 269 minor defects had been identified in 218 structures and 23 of them had been repaired.

The Collector said no defective structures were in use in the district and measures were on to demolish defective buildings.

Special teams including engineers from Public Works Department, and District Education Officers had been formed to inspect the structures in private schools, she added.