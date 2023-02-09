8-year-old contributes his savings for school renovation in Krishnagiri

February 09, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Eight-year-old Prem Kumar won hearts when he contributed his savings for the renovation works at his school in Pochampalli.

A Class III student in Agaram panchayat union elementary school, he decided to pitch in his entire savings of ₹1,488 for the works that were stopped for want of funds.

The school had started works on a new tiled floor for the classrooms using the government fund of ₹15,000. However, with funds falling short, the works were stopped, according to school sources. Prem Kumar came forward to give his savings along with the contribution of his father.

Prem Kumar’s father Seenivasan along with his contribution handed over ₹41,500 to the school on Thursday.