8 lakes to be rejuvenated at a cost of ₹13.75 crore in Krishnagiri

May 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Works to rejuvenate lakes and embankments would be taken up in eight lakes at a cost of ₹13.75 crore in the district. This would help irrigate over 2,000 acres in the watershed areas.

The repair and rejuvenation works are being taken up in Belakondapalli of Denkanikottai, where eight lakes would be covered. Thadakkal lake, Mallikarjunadurgam lake, Adavanga lake, Betha sevuru lake, Jawalanayakkan lake, Lakshmi Gowndan lake, Nagendran lake and in Shoolagiri block, Pannapalli lake would be taken up for rejuvenation.

Earlier, formally inaugurating the works, Minister for Handlooms R. Gandhi said the State government had sanctioned rejuvenation works for all lakes in need of repair and strengthening across the State.

The works envision desilting of the lakes, strengthening of bunds, repairs of shutters, desilting of incoming and outgoing channels, removal of encroachments in the feeder channels among others. Officials were instructed to ensure speedy completion of works to be able to store water when the monsoons arrive.

According to the administration, the repair of the aforementioned lakes would help irrigate 2000.47 acres. Collector Deepak Jacob was present.