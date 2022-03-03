8 COVID-19 cases in Salem

The daily COVID-19 caseload reduced to eight in Salem on Thursday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and four were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, the daily load of cases reduced to five. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Erode district on Thursday reported seven new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,32,622. While 54 persons were discharged, 146 were under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded five cases, and 16 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 66 as of Thursday. A total of 36,167cases were reported in Krishnagiri. No new cases were recorded in Dharmapuri, while 10 persons were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district was 28. As of date, a total 59,604 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.