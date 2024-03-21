ADVERTISEMENT

₹79.86 lakh cash seized in Coimbatore, Pollachi as of March 21

March 21, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Flying Squad’s latest daily activities report indicates cash seizure amounting to ₹61.55 lakh as of March 21.

On Thursday, cash was confiscated across various locations. In Thondamuthur, ₹1.65 lakh was seized from two separate parties, while Valparai saw a seizure of ₹1.52 lakh and Coimbatore (South) recorded ₹2.13 lakh. Notably, the Flying Squad addressed all 18 complaints received, completing verification as well.

Additionally, Static Surveillance teams seized a total of ₹18.31 lakh in cash as of March 21. Of this amount, ₹5.54 lakh was confiscated from three parties in Coimbatore on Thursday alone. No FIRs have been registered thus far.

