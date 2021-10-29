79 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Friday reported 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,164. While 92 persons were discharged, 837 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 60 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 99,771. While 66 persons were discharged, 600 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 46 cases taking the tally to 52,154. While 48 persons were discharged, 507 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 498.

Krishnagiri recorded 17 cases, and 28 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 191 as of Friday. A total of 43,536 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 13 fresh cases, and 26 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 211. As of date, a total 28,398 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.