78th staff course commences at DSSC

The 78th Staff Course commenced at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington with the opening address of the Commandant, Lt Gen S. Mohan.

A total of 439 officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as officers from the allied services of the Ministry of Defence and 39 officers from friendly foreign countries are attending the course.

On successful completion of the course, students are awarded an M Sc degree in Defence and Strategic Studies by the University of Madras. Spouses of the student officers are also given opportunities to attend Post-Graduate Diploma in Management and Public Relations and certificate course in soft skills.

Officers attending the course not only focus on academics but also participate in co-curricular activities like sailing, horse-riding, hiking, mountain biking sports and games which provide a unique environment for all round development in all spheres of life.