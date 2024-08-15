ADVERTISEMENT

78th Independence Day celebrated with gaiety in Erode district

Published - August 15, 2024 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara presenting the commendation certificate to a police personnel during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve ground in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Hoisting the National flag by District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, honouring of freedom fighters and their descendants, and presenting commendation certificates to 92 government staff and welfare assistance to 31 beneficiaries marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Erode district on Thursday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara hoisting the National Flag during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve ground in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Collector hoisted the Tricolour at the Armed Reserve ground at Anakalpalayam and accepted the guard of honour from the police personnel. A total of 17 freedom fighters, 63 Mozhippor Thiyagigal (Language martyrs) and six border security personnel family members and descendants were honoured. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹22.60 lakh was also distributed on the occasion. As many as 515 students from eight schools performed cultural programmes as part of the celebrations.

School students performing during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve ground in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

School students performing at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Armed Reserve ground in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Additional Collector (Development) R. Sadheesh, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao and officials from various departments were present.

