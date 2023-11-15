ADVERTISEMENT

785 tonnes of urea and other fertilizers reach Erode

November 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 785 tonnes of urea and other fertilizers from the Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) reached Erode district on Tuesday.

A release from Joint Director of Agriculture said that 785 tonnes of urea, 186 tonnes of DAP, 255 tonnes of complex and 64 tonnes of super phosphate arrived by train from Thoothukudi. 

C. Kalaiselvi, Assistant Director (Quality Control), inspected the stocks at the godown. She said that 6,500 tonnes urea, 2,662 tonnes DAP, 3,505 tonnes of potash, 11,613 tonnes complex and 1,010 tonnes super phosphate were in stock and available at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) and in private fertilizer shops.

The release said that officials recently inspected private fertilizer shops and PACCS and found 20 private fertilizer shops and one PACCS not functioning as per the Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985. “They were asked not to carry out sales,” the release said.

