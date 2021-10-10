78 positive cases in Erode

SALEM

10 October 2021 23:34 IST

A total of 78 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Sunday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district has 964 active cases.

In Salem, 53 positive cases were reported. According to health officials, 44 indigenous cases were reported and five cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 63 new cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Dharmapuri, 24 indigenous cases were reported. 27 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri.