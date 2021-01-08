78 new cases, one death in Coimbatore

08 January 2021 00:33 IST

Coimbatore district has 734 COVID-19 patients under institutional care, including the 78 new cases reported on Thursday.

The Health Department said 88 persons were discharged on Thursday and a 48-year-old woman died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. The woman was also suffering from diabetes and systemic hypertension and was admitted to the hospital on January 1. With this, the toll so far stood at 659.

Tiruppur reported 27 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 17,292. A 55-year-old woman from the district died, taking the district’s toll to 220. As many as 16,798 have recovered and 274 were active cases. On Thursday, 30 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, nine persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,021. The toll increased from 46 to 47 on Thursday while 105 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 28 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,908. While 33 persons were discharged, 280 persons continue to be under treatment.

Of the 32 cases reported in Salem, 25 were indigenous including 10 in the Corporation limits. Seven patients returned from Namakkal, Erode and Dharmapuri. In Namakkal, 18 cases were reported. One patient returned from Erode.