78 new cases, one death in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district has 734 COVID-19 patients under institutional care, including the 78 new cases reported on Thursday.
The Health Department said 88 persons were discharged on Thursday and a 48-year-old woman died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. The woman was also suffering from diabetes and systemic hypertension and was admitted to the hospital on January 1. With this, the toll so far stood at 659.
Tiruppur reported 27 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 17,292. A 55-year-old woman from the district died, taking the district’s toll to 220. As many as 16,798 have recovered and 274 were active cases. On Thursday, 30 patients were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, nine persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 8,021. The toll increased from 46 to 47 on Thursday while 105 people are undergoing treatment.
Erode district reported 28 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,908. While 33 persons were discharged, 280 persons continue to be under treatment.
Of the 32 cases reported in Salem, 25 were indigenous including 10 in the Corporation limits. Seven patients returned from Namakkal, Erode and Dharmapuri. In Namakkal, 18 cases were reported. One patient returned from Erode.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath