78 fresh COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

30 December 2021 01:15 IST

A total of 78 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department did not report new deaths and the toll remained at 2,509. As many as 104 persons recovered on Wednesday and the district had 962 active cases. Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases on Wednesday. The district had 431 active cases and 38 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 1,025.

