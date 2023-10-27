ADVERTISEMENT

77th Infantry Day celebrated in Madras Regimental Centre in Coonoor

October 27, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. General Virendra Vats, Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington paying homage to the martyrs at the war memorial on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The 77th Infantry Day was celebrated at the Madras Regimental Centre to honour the sacrifice of infantry soldiers from the Indian army who fought Pakistan-backed militias in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Commandant of the Defence Service Staff College, along with Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, Aide-de-Camp (Retired) the senior most infantry veteran in station laid wreath at the Madras Regimental War Memorial at Wellington, Coonoor in memory of all fallen soldiers of the Infantry, a press release said.

In the press release, the MRC said that October 27th was celebrated as Infantry Day by the Indian army as it was on this day in 1947 that the Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to “liberate Kashmir from the invading tribes supported by Pakistan Army. This action was ordered after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, acceding Jammu and Kashmir to India.

In his message, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats complimented the infantrymen for their devotion towards duty and indomitable spirit while working in trying conditions.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the infantry in maintaining the sanctity of the nation’s borders. Infantry, also popularly known as the “Queen of Battle”, is the backbone of the Indian Army. Operations in 1947 bear a testament to the perseverance of infantrymen as it was entirely an infantry centric operation, the press release added.

A weapon and equipment display was also organised for students in Srinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre on the occasion.

